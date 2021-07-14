Lewes district has second highest covid infection rate in Sussex, figures show

Covid Vaccine

According to the latest figures, for the week to July 9, the infection rate in Lewes was 327 per 100,000 people.

This was the second highest rate in Sussex, behind Brighton and Hove which had a rate of 411 per 100,000 people.

The average area in England had a rate of 277 per 100,000 people.

In the seven days to July 9, the Lewes district saw 338 new cases – which was 171 more than during the previous week.

The figures come as almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions are due to be lifted on Monday.

From July 19, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in some enclosed public places will be removed and limits on how many people can meet will be dropped.

However while wearing masks will no longer be compulsory, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he expects masks to be worn in crowded places, such as on a busy Tube train.

Lewes Chamber of Commerce is asking business owners to fill in a survey about how they feel about the restrictions lifting.

It wants to know whether businesses will still require customers to wear face coverings, and whether they will continue to limit numbers within their premises.

The drive to offer all adults a first dose of the vaccine before July 19 is continuing, and figures show that two-thirds of people in Lewes have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

As of July 4, 58,701 people had received both jabs in the district – which amounts to 68 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile, 73,599 people in Lewes had received at least one dose of a vaccine – 86 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

