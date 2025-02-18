Lewes man in ‘debilitating pain’ wants jaw problems fixed after saying orthodontic treatment made issue worse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lewes resident wants to find a solution to his painful teeth and jaw problems, saying that orthodontic treatment has made his condition worse.

Ollie Dean, 34, said his life has been ‘destroyed’ by his teeth and jaw not aligning properly.

Ollie said he is unable to open and close his mouth normally, which has caused constant pain and muscle spasms for about 15 years. The issues, which started in about 2010, steadily became worse and now leave him sleep deprived.

He said: “For several years I was going to dentists and jaw doctors, trying to find out what was wrong with my jaw. They were just taking a step back, telling me it looked alright and giving then me a bit of paper that says eat soft food.”

Ollie Dean, 34, said his life has been 'destroyed' by his teeth and jaw not aligning properly

He said that for years they did not investigate whether his teeth and jaw aligned accurately.

Ollie said he found a hobbyist group of dentists who investigate jaw problems and they made him a splint.

He then went to an orthodontist, hoping the issue could be fixed by having his teeth ‘moved’. But Ollie said this has made the problem worse and he is now in ‘debilitating pain’. He said the orthodontist does not admit any wrongdoing.

Ollie is now trying to get in touch with people who claim to be victims of bad orthodontics and is a member of the Orthodontic Malpractice Victims Facebook group.

Ollie Dean said this scan of him biting his teeth together shows that his jaw joint is being pushed back one side and forward the other

But ideally, Ollie said he mainly wants to have his teeth and jaw realigned properly. He said: “That is my number one priority because otherwise my jaw with be destroyed.”

He said: “I have basically been going in circles with people – dentists and jaw doctors – largely in denial that the teeth have anything to do with the jaw, even though the obviously do.”

Ollie explained that his jaw moves about three millimetres out of the correct position when he tries to close his teeth together. “When I try to it’s torture because I can’t eat properly,” he said. “I can’t function properly.”

He said: “Your jawbone needs to be in the socket and it needs to be within a millimetre of the right place to be okay.”

Ollie believes that his uneven bite and misaligned jaw is causing his jaw problems. He said: “There’s this incredible wall of denial going on regarding how important the teeth are to jaw function and that’s what I want to speak about. I’m looking to find other patients, and ideally to find people who actually got their teeth fixed.”

He added: “I want an acknowledgement from the British Orthodontic Society that problems like these exist.”

Ollie said he is also frustrated because jaw doctors ‘just want to know if your joint needs replacing or not’.

The Sussex Express contacted The British Orthodontic Society about Ollie’s concerns. A spokesperson responded: “Temporomandibular disorder or TMD (jaw pain/problems) is a common and sometimes painful condition. For some individuals, jaw pain can impact on daily life in a range of ways. There has been a lot of research done in this field, but so far, no one has found a clear, singular cause for jaw pain and so most studies conclude that TMD is multifactorial. Orthodontics (braces) is not seen as a treatment for jaw pain. If anyone is concerned about jaw issues, they can be screened by their dentist or orthodontist before any treatment commences.”