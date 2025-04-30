Lewes MP votes on motion to fix local NHS buildings

MP James MacCleary

It would have created a 'crumbling hospital taskforce' to work at the heart of government to fix NHS buildings which are falling apart. It would also aim to drive forward the New Hospitals Programme, reversing the delays to 18 of the 40 projects. These delayed projects include three East Sussex hospitals - Eastbourne, Bexhill and the Conquest in Hastings. James MacCleary is working closely with NHS Sussex and local councils to push forward proposals for new, modern facilities. These include a new health centre for Willingdon and Polegate with sites already earmarked and feasibility studies underway. He also calls for a new health hub in Seaford to ensure that the town, the largest in the constituency, finally gets the investment and infrastructure its residents have long needed. James said he was 'disappointed' at the Government and Conservatives' lack of ambition when it comes to securing the local health services our community deserves. And he pledged to continue to push the government to rescue East Sussex's NHS and 'bring the change that people so desperately need.' He said: "When people in Seaford, Lewes, Newhaven, Polegate, Willingdon, Stone Cross and our local villages go to hospital or need to see their GP the only thing they should worry about is getting the treatment they need. "It is shocking that so many have to worry about whether the building they are supposed to getting better in will fall apart around them. Many residents in Seaford, for example, still face a daily scramble for GP appointments, often being told to travel to Hampden Park just to be seen. "Meanwhile places like Willingdon and Polegate are relying on outdated infrastructure despite a growing older population and rising demand. That's why I have worked closely with NHS Sussex and the council to secure a site for a new, state-of-the-art health hub for Polegate and Willingdon. "And why I'm continuing to fight for a similar hub in Seaford. After years of shameful Conservative neglect this is a situation the

The motion also calls on the Government to reverse its delays to the New Hospital Programme. Labour and Conservative MPs failed to vote for the motion, blocking it.