Lewes resident in constant pain from jaw and teeth problems frustrated with British Orthodontic Society’s response

A Lewes man who is suffering painful teeth and jaw problems has expressed his frustration with a response from the British Orthodontic Society (BOS).

He said he cannot open and close his mouth normally, which causes constant pain, and he has endured muscle spasms for 15 years.

Ollie said that after years of dentists and jaw doctors not investigating whether his teeth and jaw aligned correctly, he had his teeth ‘moved’ by an orthodontist, but he said this made the problem worse. He said the orthodontist does not admit any wrongdoing.

Ollie Dean, 35, from Lewes, said he is in constant pain because his teeth and jaw do not align properly

In February he said: “I have basically been going in circles with people – dentists and jaw doctors – largely in denial that the teeth have anything to do with the jaw, even though the obviously do.”

He added that he is getting in touch with people who claim to be victims of bad orthodontics via the Orthodontic Malpractice Victims Facebook group. Since February he said another 100 people have joined and some have contacted their MPs with their concerns.

The Sussex Express put Ollie’s views to the BOS, who responded: “Temporomandibular disorder or TMD (jaw pain/problems) is a common and sometimes painful condition. For some individuals, jaw pain can impact on daily life in a range of ways. There has been a lot of research done in this field, but so far, no one has found a clear, singular cause for jaw pain and so most studies conclude that TMD is multifactorial. Orthodontics (braces) is not seen as a treatment for jaw pain. If anyone is concerned about jaw issues, they can be screened by their dentist or orthodontist before any treatment commences.”

But Ollie has now expressed disappointment with this statement. He feels that a comment about whether there is ‘a singular cause of jaw pain’ is not a good response to his assertion that his orthodontic treatment made his problem worse.

Ollie Dean said this scan of him biting his teeth together shows that his jaw joint is being pushed back one side and forward the other

Ollie said: “I wasn’t claiming that there was a singular cause of jaw pain.”

He said: “Imagine if the Mesh victims (women harmed by pelvic mesh implants) were dismissed by saying there’s not a single cause of pelvic pain or that pelvic dysfunction is ‘multifactorial’. It’s not a response to say there’s not a single cause of pain.”

Ollie said: “In saying that orthodontics is not seen as a treatment for jaw pain, well sometimes it is. Because if the person’s bite and jaw don’t align, like me, then they will need orthodontic treatment to fix it.”

“It is a blanket statement that is not always true,” Ollie said, adding that ‘dismissing’ orthodontics as a treatment for jaw pain could mean that people with issues like his might not get the treatment and relief they need.

Ollie explained in February that his jaw moves about three millimetres out of the correct position when he tries to close his teeth together. He believes this uneven bite and misaligned jaw is causing his jaw problems.

The BOS was contacted again for a comment about Ollie’s response to the original BOS statement. A spokesperson responded that, in this instance, the BOS believes its original statement has covered the salient points.