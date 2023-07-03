NationalWorldTV
Littlehampton railway station targeted by Worthing Samaritans for ‘it’s good to talk’ session

​Train travellers at Littlehampton will see Worthing Samaritans out in force today, telling them ‘it’s good to talk’.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:15 BST

Working with Network Rail staff and British Transport Police, the Samaritans will be promoting the message that chatting can save a life and that they are there 24/7 to listen.

The link up with railway stations is an initiative started in a bid to reduce 200 suicides a year on the nation’s railways. Samaritans will be on Littlehampton station between 3.30pm and 5.45pm today, Monday, July 3.

Geoff Goodyear, who leads the rail outreach team for Worthing Samaritans, said: “This the seventh outreach event at local stations Worthing Samaritans have held over the past 18 months, working hard with rail staff to help reduce the incidence of suicides on the railways.

Worthing Samaritans volunteers at Worthing Railway StationWorthing Samaritans volunteers at Worthing Railway Station
”We distribute information, tell travellers what we are about and provide emotional support for rail users if and when needed.”

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman will be helping spread the message and teabags, coffee and biscuits will be handed out in a bid to encourage people to have a chat over a cuppa.

