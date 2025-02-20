In December, construction firm Galliford Try handed over the keys to the Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC).

NHS services are due to move into the ‘more sustainable’ building, on what was formerly a Worthing Borough Council car park. It has been planned for years but there have been a number of delays and cost increases.

And another new hiccup has been reported this week – with Legionella bacteria discovered.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “An issue with the heating system of the WICC meant that low levels of bacteria were discovered in tests carried out at the building.

“We’re working with our managing agent for the WICC as well as our partners involved in the construction of the building to tackle the issue so that the new tenants can complete their move in and begin providing services to the community as quickly as possible.

“We expect confirmation that the issue has been resolved within the next couple of weeks. We are delighted that Payden’s Pharmacy has already moved onto the site, and other health services will be able to move in over the coming months.”

A new neighbouring multi-storey pay and display car park opened to the public on Wednesday, December 11, providing extra capacity for shoppers visiting the town centre by car or bike.

Teams from Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which run mental health services across the county, were due to ‘also move into the building early in 2025’.

Rita Garner, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “As a council for the community, we’re determined that everyone in Worthing should be able to access good healthcare quickly and easily.

“Building the WICC in partnership with our friends in the NHS will bring a wide range of NHS services under one roof, making them more accessible for our residents.”

Dr James Ramsey is the chief medical officer at NHS Sussex, the integrated care board for the county.

He said: “This is a really exciting development and we are delighted that we are so close to services moving into the new health centre early next year.

“Through our five-year strategy Improving Lives Together, all health and care partners are committed to providing more care closer to home for local people, integrating care and improving access and this centre is going to be fundamental to this for people in and around Worthing.

“Our thanks go to Worthing Borough Council for all of the work it has done to get it to this point - and all partners are really looking forward to seeing services open in the centre in the coming months and the benefits this will bring for the local community.”

When the WICC is fully operational it will be the ‘first centre of its kind in Sussex’ – providing a range of NHS services on one site and ‘allowing the community to receive better healthcare’.

As well as offering GP, dentistry and mental health services as well as a new pharmacy in a central location, the WICC’s medical teams will be able to carry out ‘some small-scale operations’ that patients would ‘otherwise have had to go elsewhere for’.

1 . Worthing Integrated Care Centre Construction firm Galliford Try handed over the keys to the Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Integrated Care Centre The new Worthing Integrated Care Centre will bring a range of NHS services together under one roof Photo: Eddie Mitchell