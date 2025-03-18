Major adult social care cuts in East Sussex are set for further debate, after councillors agreed to call-in decisions taken by county council leaders last month.

On Monday (March 17), East Sussex County Council’s People Scrutiny Committee considered two call-in requests tied to a major reduction in funding for a housing support service and the closure of Linden Court — a day service for people with learning disabilities in Eastbourne.

The measures were among 11 savings proposals agreed by the council’s cabinet last month, which are expected to collectively cut £3.994 million from the authority’s adult social care budget for 2025/26.

As a result of the committee’s decisions, both proposals will now be put to full council for further debate. After this debate, councillors may decide to either take no further action or to refer the measures back to cabinet for a final decision.

A protest against the Linden Court closure took place last year. Photo: staff

The first call-in request was tied to the decision to close Linden Court and merge it with the Beeching Park day service in Bexhill. The council has said the decision will result in full-year savings of £327,000.

The request to call-in the decision was tabled by four members of the People Scrutiny Committee — Cllr Anne Cross (Green), Cllr Kathryn Field (Lib Dem), Cllr Carolyn Lambert (Lib Dem) and Cllr Trevor Webb (Lab).

In their call-in request, the four councillors argued that the council had not fully considered the impact the decision would have on districts and borough councils, given the ongoing work towards local government reorganisation.

Similar reasons were given in the request to call-in a decision to reduce funding for the Housing-Related Floating Support Service. The service, which the county council commissions from BHT Sussex, provides short-term direct support to East Sussex residents who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness.

East Sussex County Council. Pic: Contributed

As a result of the cabinet’s decision, the service is set to see its funding reduced from £4.3 million per year to £500,000 per year from October 2025. The decision is expected to result in a half-year saving of a little under £1.94 million, which would fall within the authority’s 2025/26 budget.

This call-in request was backed by five members of the People Scrutiny Committee — the four members behind the Linden Court request plus Independent Democrat leader Stephen Shing.

During debate, the councillors argued the funding cut could result in the loss of the service and result in additional costs of around £9.9 million for the county’s district and borough councils.

But Mark Stainton, the county council’s director of adult social care and health, cast some doubt on these figures, saying it was based on the premise that everyone who used the service in a year would then require temporary accommodation.

Mr Station also pointed out that the county council does not have a statutory responsibility for housing and argued the impact on district and borough councils had been “well understood” and “fully-articulated” prior to cabinet members making their decision.

He also said the county council had told “other partners” that a way to keep some form of the service would be to contribute financially. This funding had not been forthcoming, he said.

The committee agreed to both motions, with the decisions to undergo full council debate as a result.