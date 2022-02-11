Matron retires from Eastbourne nursing home after more than 30 years in charge

Carlisle Lodge Nursing Home in Carlisle Road provides care for up to 20 residents and is owned by matron Diane Lawson.

Diane has been matron since 1990 and bought the home in 2016. Now more than 32 years on, Diane has decided to retire next month.

Looking back on her career Diane said, “It takes a certain type of person to work in this environment.

Matron Diane Lawson (in navy at the front) and staff at Carlisle Lodge SUS-221102-123151001

“You need lots of compassion, a sense of kindness and a sense of fun. It is also important to remember that it is not only our residents but also their families that need support.”

In terms of the balance between managing the home and caring for people, Diane said she never wanted to change her title from matron to manager.

She said, “I see myself primarily as a nurse, not someone who sits behind a desk. But I have never been a stern matron.

“I see the residents every day and having a sense of fun means that I am sometimes compared to Hattie Jacques, which is fine with me!”

Diane’s decision has come from the fact she had cancer last year. Although it was successfully treated, she said it made her realise ‘how precious life is’.

Now she is looking forward to long dog walks, holidays with her wife Veronica, and taking up piano and golf lessons.

She said, “My treatment meant that I was off for three months and during that time my deputy Simone coped amazingly well. She will be taking over as matron, and I have absolute faith in her and the rest of the team.”

Simone Mills said, “I have enjoyed my time working alongside matron and I have learned a lot.

“I will be very sad to see her go but I will continue to uphold the unique ethos that makes Carlisle Lodge the kind, homely, warm nursing it is.”

A spokesperson for the staff said, “It has been a privilege to work with matron. She is supportive to residents and staff in every way possible. This place is her baby. She is a warm, caring, loving person and that shows throughout our beautiful home which is our second family.”