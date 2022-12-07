There is a lot of pressure over the festive period so taking care of your mental health is paramount.

Martin Preston, founder and chief executive at private rehab clinic Delamere has shared seven key ways you can safeguard your mental health.

Firstly, make sure you prioritise time for yourself especially as it can be difficult to make time for yourself.

Mark said: “As lovely as catching up with friends and family can be, constantly being surrounded by people may lead to feeling socially drained. Therefore, it is important to strike a balance and ensure you are still allocating yourself some solid ‘me time’ in the midst of all the festive fun.”

It is important to look after your mental health

Secondly engaging in arts and crafts can have very positive effects on your mental health.

Mark said: “Taking a break from social media over Christmas may do wonders for your wellbeing. For individuals that are spending Christmas alone, or perhaps mourning the loss of a relative, seeing the upbeat festive content of others can be especially difficult.”

Keeping fit is very important, even something as little as going out for a walk in the fresh air will make you feel better.

Try and limit your alcohol consumption as heavy drinking interferes with chemicals in the brain that regulate mental health.

If you are struggling ensure you confide in loved ones, by confiding in others you will find a weight will be lifted.

Finally Mark recommends giving back to the community.

He said: “From The Salvation Army to various food banks, there are numerous causes you can contribute to over the festive period. It’s the season of giving, after all.”