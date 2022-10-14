Edit Account-Sign Out
Mental Health Awareness Week: Worthing Samaritans volunteers chats with commuters to promote charity's 24/7 free listening service

Train travellers were greeted by volunteers from Worthing Samaritans as they passed through Worthing Railway Station during Mental Health Awareness Week.

By Elaine Hammond
52 minutes ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 2:57pm

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton joined the volunteers at the station on Thursday morning to help promote the charity's 24/7 free listening service for anyone needing emotional support in times of trouble.

Information leaflets were distributed and volunteers engaged with commuters, rail management staff and British Transport Police.

The event was organised by the Samaritans Rail Outreach team, which visits railway stations in the area to raise awareness of the listening organisation.

Worthing Samaritans volunteers at Worthing Railway Station

