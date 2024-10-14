Mid Sussex is one of the most stressed areas in England, according to new research into top ten pressurised places
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The study was carried out by fitness equipment supplier Mirafit (visit mirafit.co.uk) who analysed the latest survey data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Health Index.
The company said they judged 307 local authorities in England on three factors, based on respondents’ feelings of anxiety, general happiness and life satisfaction.
Mid Sussex ranked seventh, with respondents scoring an average of 3.67 (out of ten) for feelings of anxiety, seven for general happiness and 7.41 when asked how satisfied they are with their life. The combined relaxation score was 7.36.
A Mirafit spokesperson said: “When it comes to measuring the happiness or general mental health of a certain area or group of people, surveys are usually the best way forward. This case shows us an interesting contrast between certain areas in the country based on how residents feel. As new editions of this data and similar studies get released, it will be worth noting whether the same areas sit at the top and bottom.”
The study found that Norwich is England’s most stressed area with respondents scoring an average of 4.04 for feelings of anxiety, 6.88 for general happiness, and 7.5 on average for life satisfaction. The overall relaxation score was 7.21. The South London area of Lambeth came in second. Respondents scored an average of 3.92 for feelings of anxiety, 6.99 for general happiness, and 7.41 on average for life satisfaction.
The study also found that Dartford is England’s most relaxed area with an average of 1.7 for feelings of anxiety, 7.93 on average for general happiness and 8.05 for life satisfaction. The overall relaxation score was 9.79.
The top ten most stressed areas in England, according to Mirafit, are:
1) Norwich – overall relaxation score 7.21.
2) Lambeth – overall relaxation score 7.26.
3) Redditch – overall relaxation score 7.28.
4) Craven – overall relaxation score 7.31.
5) Thanet – overall relaxation score 7.34.
6) Greenwich – overall relaxation score 7.35.
7) Mid Sussex – overall relaxation score 7.36.
8) Newark and Sherwood – overall relaxation score 7.37.
9) Camden – overall relaxation score 7.38.
10) Chesterfield – overall relaxation score 7.40.