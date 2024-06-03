Mid Sussex Slimming World consultant hails new recipe box service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Haywards Heath Slimming World Consultant says eating healthily is now easier than ever thanks to new recipe box service – Slimming World Kitchen – available in the Mid Sussex area.

The kits, which feature 15 different dishes to choose from each week, deliver everything you need to create delicious fuss-free meals direct to your doorstep.

The only recipe kits developed in line with Slimming World’s flexible healthy eating plan, Slimming World Kitchen’s meals are generously portioned, super-convenient and perfect for busy schedules.

Lisa Tomkinson, who runs the Burgess Hill & Haywards Heath Slimming World groups, says: “With 55 years of experience helping people to lose weight and keep it off, Slimming World now has a new way to make life a little easier for slimmers.

Introducing Slimming World Kitchen.

"The recipe boxes are ideal for members following the Slimming World eating plan and for anyone who wants the convenience of healthy, low-fat, tasty and top-quality meals in generous portions – straight to their door.

“Life is busier than ever, so with these handy kits Slimming World does the shopping, gives you just the right amount of ingredients and delivers it to you. So, all you have to do is cook and enjoy! My members have been super excited from the moment that I shared the news – so many of them think this is a real game changer as it will take away the life admin of planning and shopping for some of the weekly meals.

“I love that Slimming World continues to listen to our members and is always looking for ways to provide new tools and ways of supporting them to achieve their weight loss goals.”

Central to Slimming World’s plan is Free Food – nutritious, healthy foods that are low in energy density, meaning they’re low in calories yet filling and satisfying.

These foods include lean meat and poultry, fish and seafood, plant-based proteins, pasta, rice and noodles, pulses, fat free dairy, eggs, veggies and fruit. Every Slimming World Kitchen recipe is made from 100 per cent Free Food ingredients – it’s the only recipe box service with a Free Food guarantee!

Recipes include Char sui-style pork with noodles, Veggie jambalaya and Chicken tikka masala with cucumber salad.

“Anyone wanting to lose weight in the Mid Sussex area who wants to find out more about Slimming World support and the wide range of tools we have to help make slimming a little easier is welcome at any of our groups – all groups can be found at www.slimmingworld.co.uk