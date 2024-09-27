Modality Mid Sussex unveils new patient access system and key service updates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Modality Mid Sussex is excited to announce the launch of a new patient access system, Rapid Health, set to go live on 23rd October 2024. This new system, designed to improve access to healthcare services, will enhance both online and over-the-phone appointment booking processes, ensuring patients are connected to the right clinician, at the right time.

Rapid Health is an NHS-approved tool that will streamline appointment booking and triage services, maximizing the number of available appointments and improving patient experience. For online users, the quickest way to book appointments will be through the new system on the Modality Mid Sussex website. Patients without online access can still contact the practice by phone to speak directly with the reception team.

"We are thrilled to introduce Rapid Health to our patients. This new system will allow us to enhance our service delivery and ensure patients have better access to the care they need, when they need it. We're confident this improvement will have a positive impact on both our patients and our clinical teams," said Dr. Elinor Flatman, Executive GP Partner at Modality Mid Sussex.

Modality Mid Sussex Practice Team

Patient Engagement Sessions

To help patients better understand the new system, Modality Mid Sussex will host virtual sessions with Dr. Ellie Flatman on Facebook and YouTube. These live events will provide an overview of the new system and give patients the opportunity to ask questions. Recordings of the sessions will be available for later viewing.

Additionally, in-person drop-in sessions will be held from 7th to 9th October in East Grinstead, Burgess Hill, and Crawley Down. These informal sessions will allow patients to see the new system in action and have their questions answered by the Modality team.

New Staff and Expanded Services

The practice is also pleased to announce the successful recruitment of new GPs and clinicians. Joining the team are Dr. Sam Kerbey, Dr. Dean Sharman, Dr. Umar Malik, and Dr. Burhan Chaudhry. These new additions reflect Modality Mid Sussex's commitment to enhancing patient care and service accessibility.

Dr Layo Osoba and Dr. Sam Kerbey will lead the Lifestyle Medicine Group Consultations, alongside offering regular GP appointments. Modality Mid Sussex is also welcoming back Jodie Buttle, who returns from maternity leave as the Patient Services Manager at Ship Street Surgery.

Vaccination Updates

Modality Mid Sussex will begin its Flu Vaccination programme on 3rd October 2024. Eligible patients will be contacted via text or phone to schedule appointments, with home visits arranged for housebound patients. RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccinations will also be available in the coming weeks for patients over 75 and pregnant women in their third trimester. Patients will be contacted directly to schedule their vaccinations.

New Practice Website and Phone System Improvements

In addition to the new patient access system, Modality Mid Sussex is launching an updated website in September, which will include improved accessibility features and detailed information about the new booking system. The practice is also upgrading its phone system to offer clearer messaging, news updates, and estimated wait times for calls.

For more information on these updates and to access the latest patient newsletter, visit the Modality Mid Sussex website or contact your local practice.