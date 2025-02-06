More patients now benefiting from virtual wards in Sussex

Virtual wards in Sussex are expanding to provide more with the ability to receive care in the comfort of their own homes.

Virtual wards (also known as hospital at home) allow patients to get hospital-level care at home safely and in familiar surroundings, helping speed up their recovery while freeing up hospital beds for patients that need them most.

Just as in hospital, people on a virtual ward are cared for by a multidisciplinary team who can provide a range of tests and treatments. This could include blood tests, prescribing medication or administering fluids through an intravenous drip.

Patients are reviewed daily by the clinical team and the ‘ward round’ may involve a home visit or take place through video technology.

Virtual wards have many benefits for patients including improving patient outcomes and improving patients’ experience of healthcare. They have also been shown to prevent hospital admissions and attendance, meaning hospital beds are available for those who require in-hospital care.

Across Sussex, in 2024, virtual wards saw a 16% rise in admissions, with a total of 6,921 patients supported compared to 5,980 in 2023. Most of these patients (83%) are aged over 65.

Care through virtual wards is now supporting a broader range of conditions. Respiratory conditions accounted for 33% of patients, with 41% needing care for factors influencing health status and contact with health services.

Since the Virtual Ward Programme launched in April 2022, more than 175,000 patients in the South East have received care, the highest number of any region in England.

In Sussex, virtual wards have been expanding to link directly to wider services, making it easier for people to access virtual ward care.

This includes being connected to the new unscheduled clinical care hubs, and new, improved access through primary care, both of which are helping to reduce hospital admissions and support timely discharge.

The clinical care hubs, which bring together nurses, paramedics, and the ambulance trust, are enabling rapid response times, ensuring 999 callers receive the most appropriate care right away. This approach allows patients to be admitted directly to virtual wards when necessary, reducing ambulance response times and A&E waiting times. With this innovative model, more patients can remain at home while receiving the care they need.

In addition to the rapid-response clinical care hubs, patients can now be referred directly to virtual wards from primary care. This ensures patients receive timely, personalised care at home, making it easier to manage their conditions and avoid hospital stays which are not needed.

These developments mark a significant step forward in the delivery of care, as virtual wards provide additional essential capacity for traditional hospital beds, helping more patients receive the care they need at home. By keeping care local and focused on individual needs, virtual wards are helping patients recover more effectively while avoiding the risks of long hospital stays, such as muscle loss, deconditioning, and reduced functioning.

Phil, a virtual ward patient from Hastings said: “As soon as I got home, I slept. I didn’t sleep properly at hospital. I instantly felt more relaxed. They can come to you in your own home twice a day and you’re in your own bed instead of being in hospital.”

Dr Adam Zacks, joint clinical lead for virtual wards in Sussex, said:

“We know that, by supporting patients to recover at home safely with home comforts and friends and family close by, they can regain their independence and recover well.

“We have taken a significant step forward in Sussex over the last twelve months to increase the number of people who can be supported by a virtual ward, and to connect our virtual wards to wider health services to improve access and make it easier for people to be supported in this way.

“The clinical care hubs in Sussex are a great development, ensuring 999 callers receive the most appropriate response the first time. These hubs bring together nurses, paramedics, and the ambulance trust to deliver rapid care, with the ability to admit patients directly onto virtual wards when necessary.

“This approach means people can access the care they need more quickly, we shift appropriate care from hospitals into the community and support the best outcomes for our patients.”