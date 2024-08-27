More than 100 lung cancers detected in Sussex thanks to health checks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 people have had lung cancer detected across Sussex, thanks to the proactive efforts of the Targeted Lung Health Check (TLHC) programme.

Since the TLHC programme’s introduction in Sussex, it has had a remarkable impact on early cancer detection. Between July 2022 and June 2024, nearly 50,000 people in Sussex were invited for screening, with over 30,000 coming forward for their check.

These efforts have led to the detection of 114 lung cancer cases, with most of these cancers identified at stages one and two, giving patients the best possible chance of successful treatment and recovery.

The TLHC programme has been particularly effective in areas such as Brighton, Hove, Crawley, and Hastings and St. Leonard's - locations that experience some of the highest rates of lung cancer deaths and smoking in Sussex.

Targeted Lung Health checks.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the UK, often because it's diagnosed too late. The Targeted Lung Health Check programme offers proactive outreach to those most at risk.

By identifying lung cancer early, patients can benefit from a wider range of treatment options, including curative surgery or radiotherapy. The programme offers health checks and CT scans in convenient community locations - making it easier for people to access these potentially life-saving services.

Launched in 2019, it identifies people aged 55 to 74, who are at increased risk of lung cancer, and invites them for a lung health check. If appropriate, a chest CT scan is offered, which can take place in a mobile unit or hospital setting. The programme has been shown to reduce lung cancer mortality by up to 61% in women and 26% in men.

While most people will find that their lungs are working fine, the scans can pick-up where others may benefit from further tests and treatment, either from their GP or hospital doctors. When it comes to lung health, spotting problems early can make a huge difference because it widens treatment options and improves outcomes.

Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, Dr James Ramsey, said: “Our priority is to provide the best possible health and care to our population here in Sussex.

"A key part of that commitment is making sure that people can access the right tests and checks, so that any health concerns can be identified early, and people can receive care.

“Introducing the lung health checks is part of our plan to help diagnose cancers earlier, and early detection means more patients have access to successful treatments like surgery, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy, ultimately saving lives.

“Taking checks like these out to our communities brings care closer to home for local people, helping them to be seen and diagnosed more quickly, which is a priority for NHS Sussex and its health and care partners across the area.”

Further information is available on the Sussex NHS Lung Health Checks website.