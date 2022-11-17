They are urging everyone eligible to get their autumn Covid-19 booster now and join half a million local people who are protected.More than 519,000 people in Sussex have now had their autumn booster,however, around 330,000 of those deemed eligible for the autumnbooster because they are most at risk from Covid-19 have not yetreceived it.Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include thoseaged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, and thosedeemed at risk because, for example, they have either a weakenedimmune system, a learning disability or are pregnant.People in these groups are also eligible for a free flu vaccinationahead of winter.