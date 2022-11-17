They are urging everyone eligible to get their autumn Covid-19 booster now and join half a million local people who are protected.More than 519,000 people in Sussex have now had their autumn booster,however, around 330,000 of those deemed eligible for the autumnbooster because they are most at risk from Covid-19 have not yetreceived it.Those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include thoseaged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, and thosedeemed at risk because, for example, they have either a weakenedimmune system, a learning disability or are pregnant.People in these groups are also eligible for a free flu vaccinationahead of winter.
A spokesperson for the vaccination programme said: ““We know that with winter comes both increased infection levels and also people coming together to celebrate the festive period with their loved ones.
"Latest figures show there are many people across our communities who should have an autumn booster or a flu vaccine and haven’t yet come forward.
"If you are eligible, we strongly urge you to join the millions who have already had theirs”.People can book an appointment on the National Booking Service atwww.nhs.uk/book-a-coronavirus-vaccination – or call 119.