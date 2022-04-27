St Peter & St James Hospice Open Gardens season launches on Saturday, May 21, with the hospice itself opening its grounds to visitors.

A hospice spokesperson said: “This year there will be six village garden trails in the community, with Plumpton, Lindfield, Ringmer, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks and Burgess Hill all taking part.

“Alongside these are many beautiful individual gardens, including The Old Rectory in Newick, Newtimber Place in Newtimber and Chestnut Farm in Nutley.”

Burgess Hill Safari is on Sunday, July 17. Picture: St Peter & St James Hospice.

Visitors to the hospice’s event on May 21 can get guided tours of the ancient woodlands and be able to shop at the retail and plant stalls, as well as take part in a variety of children’s activities.

Burgess Hill Women’s Institute will be there with tea, coffee and cake, and families can meet the hospice donkeys Dudley and Dylan.

Parking is limited so booking is advised.

The full event list is:

Chestnut Farm, Nutley, is open on Saturday and Sunday, September 10-11. Picture: St Peter & St James Hospice.

Saturday, May 21, St Peter & St James Hospice.

Sunday, June 12, Plumpton Village Garden Trail.

Sunday, June 12, Lindfield Village Garden Trail.

Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, Ringmer Village Garden Trail.

The St Peter & St James Hospice open garden event is on Saturday, May 21. Picture: St Peter & St James Hospice.

Sunday, June 19, Hurstpierpoint Village Garden Trail.

Tuesday, June 21, The Old Rectory, Newick.

Sunday, July 3, Hassocks Village Garden Trail.

Saturday, July 16, Ditchling Village Garden Trail.

Sunday, July 17, The Beeches, Barcombe.

Sunday, July 17, Burgess Hill Safari.

Thursday and Friday, July 21-22, Bramley, North Chailey.

Sunday, August 21, Newtimber Place, Newtimber.

Saturday and Sunday, September 10-11, Chestnut Farm, Nutley.

Visit www.stpjhospice.org/open-garden to book or to find out more.

St Peter & St James Hospice provides end of life care and support and all proceeds from ticket sales, refreshments and stalls will go towards this.