Latest annual figures published by NHS Blood and Transplant show that last year (2022/23), there was a five per cent increase in the number of patients whose lives were saved or improved through an organ transplant in the UK.

In East Sussex, there were less transplants compared to the year before.

The annual Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation Activity Report shows that 4,532 patients received donated organs from 2,386 donors – living and deceased – in the UK last year (2022/23). A five per cent increase on figures in 2021/22.

In East Sussex, 38 patients received a living or deceased transplant, compared to 39 in 2021/22. There are currently over 7,000 people on the active transplant waiting list in the UK, including 58 patients from East Sussex .

In East Sussex, there were less transplants compared to the year before. Picture by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Clinicians warn that opportunities for transplant are still being missed due to families declining to support donation. People in East Sussex are being urged to confirm their organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, families are more likely to support donation when they already know it was what their relative wanted. 9 out of 10 families honour their family member when the donor had confirmed their decision to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Last year (2022/23) there were 30 organ donors in East Sussex – living and deceased – with 26 the year before.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Over 50,000 people are alive in the UK today thanks to the life-saving gift of organ donation, and 32 patients had a transplant in Surrey last year. But this wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our incredible donors and their families who have given their support for donation at what is often the most difficult of times.

“We know that most people support organ donation in principle, and we have seen a steady increase in the number of people confirming their support for organ donation via the NHS Organ Donor Register, including 423,439 people in East Sussex.