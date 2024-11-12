MP urges Health Secretary for a clear timeline on the New Hospital Programme Review
These two hospitals are critical healthcare providers for constituents of Bexhill and Battle, and their futures hang in the balance pending the outcome of the review.
During a recent meeting to update all MPs with schemes in scope of the review, MPs were informed that the Department for Health and Social Care would have greater insight into the review’s timeline following the Autumn Statement. While reassured by commitments to major investment in hospitals, Kieran noted that critical questions remain unanswered regarding exact timescales and budget allocations.
“My constituents, as well as our hospital stakeholders, need to know when these essential projects will be delivered,” Kieran said. "The business cases for both hospitals are progressing well, with Eastbourne District General Hospital in an advanced phase. However, without timely decisions, growing construction costs risk jeopardising these projects.”
The letter calls on the Health Secretary to establish a clear timeline for the review’s completion and to ensure that the projects move forward without further delay. “Our communities deserve assurance that the necessary healthcare infrastructure will be delivered,” Kieran added.
Kieran remains committed to securing the resources and clarity needed to advance these critical healthcare projects and will continue working to ensure the best outcomes for the local community.