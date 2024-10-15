Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Sussex and Surrey are being reminded of the ‘everyday dangers that lurk in the family home’ and the difference that ‘good, immediate first aid can make’.

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (QVH) has joined forces with fire and rescue services across West Sussex, East Sussex and Surrey – and the Children’s Burns Trust – for National Burn Awareness Day.

A spokesperson added: “[This is] to raise awareness of the everyday dangers that lurk in the family home and the difference that good, immediate first aid can make.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday, October 16) is National Burn Awareness Day, which this year is highlighting the number of people who receive serious, life changing burns in their own home, from hot drinks, and hot water bottles.

Left to right: Krissie Stiles and Alison Tweddle, Children’s Burns Trust; QVH Staff Nurse Carol Lehan; West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service firefighters with burns patient Tom Murrel at the front; QVH Deputy Ward Manager Sue Hallifax, and Carol Murrel, Tom’s mum. Photo: Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

"Its young children and the elderly who are the most vulnerable groups, with the majority of the injuries preventable.

"In the UK, 30 children a day receive a burn injury from a hot drink alone, and the impact when a child spills hot tea or coffee on themselves can be lifelong, and involve numerous medical appointments.

"Burns from hot water bottles have gone up by 61 per cent in the last year, across the South East region.”

QVH burns experts are urging people to keep hot drinks out of reach, check hot water bottles are safe, and to remember the importance of immediate first aid.

"The most important being running cool water from the tap over the burn for 20 minutes,” the spokesperson added.

"It’s one of the three C’s, as well as cool the burn and remove the clothing and jewellery, there is call for any burn larger that a 50p coin (999, 111, or local GP for advice), and cover with loose cling film while transferring to a hospital or GP surgery.

Paul Drake, consultant plastic surgeon and burns lead at QVH, said: “Prevention really is the key to reducing the number and severity of injuries burns units like ours see. Keep hot drinks away from children, keep pans away from the front of the cooker, and always check the water bottle you are using is less than two years old. If it isn’t, get a new one.

“Accidents do happen and when they do, the right first aid, given at the right time, can really make a difference. In fact, applying cool running water for at least 20 minutes immediately can significantly reduce the extent of the injury.

“The impact of a burn injury isn’t only physical but psychological too and can present life-long challenges for the individual and their family. What may have been a quick cup of tea could have a much longer and significant impact. Please make sure you and your family know what to do because one day you could be the one providing that crucial immediate first aid.”

In the past year, there has been a five per cent increase in the number of children being seen at QVH for scalding injuries.

Tom Murrel was just three-years-old when he first became a patient of the children’s Peanut Ward at QVH back in 2018, after he suffered a burn at his home when he spilled a cup of tea over his chin and chest.

His mother, Carol, did administer the correct first aid straight away and while this did result in reducing the effect of the injuries.

Tom, now nine, still suffered a five per cent burn.

Carol said: “It was back in February 2018 when Tom suffered his burn. I was making a cup of tea, had poured the water into the cup, and went to get the milk out of the fridge. In those couple of seconds, Tom came into the kitchen and managed to pull the cup over him, burning his chin and chest.

“I immediately ran the burn under the cold water tap and then put him under a cold shower and waited for the ambulance. The treatment he has had at QVH was amazing. He has a scar on his chest, where it used to be a lot worse.

“Tom is all fine now. I would say to people that accidents do happen, despite the best efforts of everyone. When they do, in the case of a burn, remember the 20 minute rule and get the burn under the cool water for as long as you can.”

As well as hot drinks, hot water bottles are becoming an increasing danger and the Children’s Burns Trust are calling on parents and carers to check water bottles after new data from the International Burn

Injury Database (iBID), shows that burn and scalds to children in the first eight months of 2024 increased by 61 per cent in the South East compared with the same period in 2023.

Ken Dunn, Consultant Burns and Plastic Surgeon (retired) and Vice Chair of The Children’s Burns Trust, said: “It’s alarming to see such a sharp increase in burns caused by hot water bottles, particularly in young children.

"We know that these injuries can lead to long-term physical and psychological effects, which is why prevention is crucial. As the colder months of the year approach we are urging families to avoid using hot water bottles for children.

“If you do use them at all in the home, you should remember two key pieces of information about how to use them safely – never fill them with boiling water and always check the rubber flower symbol found on the neck, which shows when the hot water bottle was made. Any bottle older than two years old should be replaced.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s area manager for service delivery, Andy Piller, said the service is ‘proud to work alongside’ Queen Victoria Hospital and support the Children’s Burns Trust and the British Burn Association this National Burn Awareness Day.

He added: “Raising awareness of the dangers of burns and how they can be prevented is key to reducing the number of people each year who sadly suffer a burn or scald and the life changing consequences that can have for them and their loved ones.

"We were happy to help raise the awareness of the importance of good first aid by having the 20 minute cool running water logo on the side of our fire engine.

“At West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service we offer free safe and well visits to residents who might be at greater risk of experiencing an injury in the home. If you are concerned that you or a loved one might be at risk, please get in touch.”