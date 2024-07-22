Need to promote signs and symptoms of sepsis leads to emotional discussion at West Sussex County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The need to promote awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis led to an often emotional discussion at West Sussex County Council.

During a meeting of the full council on Friday (July 19), Sujan Wickremaratchi (Con, Haywards Heath Town) tabled a motion about the life-threatening condition which claims up to 48,000 lives in the UK every year.

With her permission, he shared the experience of Mid Sussex councillor Sandy Ellis, whose husband was in a coma for two weeks with septic shock.

He said Mrs Ellis had urged the county council to raise awareness of the condition, ‘which can be controlled if treated in time’, adding: “Knowing the symptoms would save many more lives.”

County Hall, Chichester

Sepsis arises when the body’s immune system – which normally helps to protect us and fight infection – goes into overdrive.

It can lead to shock, multiple organ failure and sometimes death, especially if not recognised early and treated promptly.

There are at least 245,000 cases in the UK every year, with some 80,000 people each year suffer life-changing after-effects.

The condition kills more than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined – and an estimated 2,000 children develop sepsis in the UK each year.

Mr Wickremaratchi urged West Sussex MPs – including Horsham’s John Milne, who serves on the county council – to raise the issue in Parliament in an effort to increase awareness.

Several councillors shared their own experiences of either contracting the condition or watching helpless as a loved one suffered.

Henna Chowdhury (Lab, Tarring) was in tears when she shared how her mother contracted sepsis during the pandemic and – due to lock-down rules – was alone in the hospital, unable to speak English, with her daughter having to translate via video calls.

Ms Chowdhury said: “I believe many in the ethnic minority community are not aware of sepsis, and I would welcome promotion in culturally appropriate ways to all our communities.

“And can we ensure everything we produce is fully accessible to all our residents.”

So how do you spot the symptoms?

In adults, look for:

Slurred speech or confusionExtreme shivering or musclepainPassing no urine (in a day)Severe breathlessnessIt feels like you’re going to dieSkin mottled or discoloured

In children:

A child may have sepsis if he or she:

Is breathing very fast

Has a ‘fit’ or convulsion

Looks mottled, bluish, or pale

Has a rash that does not fade when you press it

Is very lethargic or difficult to wake

Feels abnormally cold to touch

If you spot any of these signs, call 999 or go straight to A&E and ask: “Could it besepsis?”

A child under 5 may have sepsis if he or she:

Is not feeding

Is vomiting repeatedly

Has not passed urine for 12 hours

If you spot any of these signs, call 111 or see your GP and ask: “Could it besepsis?”