New active partnership launched in Eastbourne and Lewes District to boost health of residents.

A new partnership - Active Eastbourne and Lewes – has been launched to encourage a more active lifestyle among residents.

The partnership - a collaboration between One You East Sussex and East Sussex County Council – brings together physical activity providers - community gardens, sport clubs, gyms, class teachers, personal trainers, physios, NSH, Social prescribers, Health Coaches and more - to address health inequalities in access to physical activity and encourage a healthier, more active community.

The Active Eastbourne and Lewes partnership will help increase physical activity levels among specific groups, who are not currently meeting the recommended daily/weekly amount of physical activity to support good health and reduce the risk of disease*. These groups include:

· People aged 65+

· Women

· People living with long term health conditions

· People living with disabilities

· Black and Asian ethnic groups

Mark Beresford, Physical Activity Lead for the partnership says:

“Our intention is that the partnership will create a better-connected community of physical activity providers, where we identify opportunities to collaborate and refer to one another. This joined-up approach will open more opportunities for residents to be active and support a more integrated, inclusive way of improving local health and wellbeing.”

The partnership’s website –active-el.org.uk - provides information for residents to see what physical activity is happening near them, knowing each listing has had its insurance checks and coaching qualifications assessed.

The partnership’s Active Eastbourne and Lewes strategy document is currently being finalised and will be available shortly on the website. It looks at:

· Improving communication between partners and to residents

· Building relationships to improve the impact of physical activity

· Community engagement: local insight and resident engagement

· Access and Opportunity: increasing access to and participation on physical activity

· Events and Funding: targeting those who are currently sedentary to be more active.

Currently there are over 70 partners across Eastbourne and Lewes District on the partnership. These include charities, people working for the NHS, MSK, private gyms, personal trainer and class teachers, sailing clubs, walking and running groups, sport clubs (football, cricket, rugby, bowls) and cycling groups.

From the partnership people and expect:

· Funding opportunities for partner to run projects or purchase equipment aimed at increasing physical activity levels.

· Collaboration between partners, working together to deliver opportunities to participate in physical activities.

· Referral pathway and tiered approach making it easy for residents to find the right provider for their needs.

· Community Fitness events

“Collaboration between physical activity organisations is important because we all share the same goal,” adds Beresford, “to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities , whether that’s reducing the risk of disease, supporting mental wellbeing, tackling loneliness, or offering social connection. By working together, we can achieve a far greater reach and help shape more joined-up, effective pathways for the future.”

The Active Eastbourne and Lewes partnership will benefit local people in communities as the partnership will look to provide opportunities for underrepresented groups, it emphasises inclusion. It will support everyone no matter how ne or old you are to taking part in regular physical activity.

Find out more on our website www.Active-EL.org.uk and/or follow on social media at @active_eastbourne_and_lewes