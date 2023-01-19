Proposals to create a new hospital building in Eastbourne are set to go before town planners next week.

On Monday (January 23), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application for a new clinical building at Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH).

The three-storey building — to be built in place of the former Polegate Ward and an area used as a staff car park — would be expected to contain theatres for elective surgeries and a 24-bed hospital ward.

It would also be linked to the existing DGH buildings and have its own separate entrance.

Proposed new hospital building

In documents submitted as part of the application, the NHS say the facility is intended to reduce waiting lists for elective care by increasing the number of patients who can be seen for surgeries each day.