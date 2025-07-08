New care home in East Sussex open for show rounds as staff prepare to welcome first residents

Barchester Healthcare has announced that a new luxury care home in Seaford is now open for show rounds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home company said Port Manor in Homefield Road is set to welcome its first residents this summer.

The home will offer person-centred residential, dementia and respite care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager Nancy Walford said: “We are thrilled our stunning new home is ready to welcome visitors. It’s a wonderful way for people to come and find out about the exceptional care we provide, and meet the friendly team who will be looking after our residents. Personalised care really is at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking forward to meeting all our neighbours and building new friendships within the local community.”

Barchester Healthcare said its new luxury care home, Port Manor, is set to open in Seaford

Barchester Healthcare said the home has a warm and homely feel with gardens, a café, spa bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms with smart TVs, a choice of lounges and an in-house hair salon. People considering care for themselves or a loved one can speak to the team of experts at Port Manor about life at the home and the types of support on offer.

Barchester Healthcare said the company is ‘committed to providing a premium caring experience’ and said the Port Manor team will get to know each resident so they can provide tailored care and support, while ‘ensuring dignity and choice in every aspect of daily life’. The home is set to provide a dedicated Life Enrichment programme, which includes a choice of daily activities. Port Manor’s chefs also aim to prepare nutritious home-cooked meals from seasonal menus that are created with residents’ preferences in mind.

People who would like to book a show round can call 01323 372970. Those interested in a career with Barchester can find out more at www.barchestercareers.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barchester Healthcare is one of the UK’s largest care providers and supports older people to live independent lives. Barchester Healthcare supports more than 13,000 residents across 265 homes and hospitals for short breaks and long term stays and provides a range of services.