A hospice in Eastbourne has welcomed a new CEO.

Following the retirement of current St Wilfrid’s CEO David Scott-Ralphs, Colin Twomey will take over from the beginning of next year. Mr Twomey is currently the clinical services director at St Wilfrid’s and has been with the hospice for almost 11 years. He was selected by the board of trustees for the CEO role following an external appointment process.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be starting as CEO in January. During my time at St Wilfrid’s, I’ve had the great privilege of meeting many patients and families and seeing how crucial our support is to ensure the best end of life experiences. It’s been so rewarding to work alongside such skill and dedication across all the hospice teams. St Wilfrid’s is in an excellent place to meet future needs and challenges, and I can’t wait to start my new role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Scott-Ralphs said: “It’s been a great privilege to lead St Wilfrid’s over the past six years. This has of course included the challenging two-year period of the Covid-19 pandemic. We’ve achieved a lot together, but there are still many more people we would like to reach. I’m delighted that Colin will be taking over from me and know he will do an excellent job. I want to express my thanks to all our supporters. Without their help we couldn’t do what we do.”

New CEO for Eastbourne hospice - Colin Twomey (photo from St Wilfrid's)

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides end of life care to people in Eastbourne, Hailsham, Heathfield, Uckfield, and Seaford.