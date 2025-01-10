New feasibility study to be conducted to help deliver new medical centre for East Sussex villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A feasibility study is to be conducted to look at Wealden District Council delivering a new medical centre for the residents of Polegate and Willingdon.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for a medical centre to be built on Hindsland and Mornings Mill developments on the A272 between Willingdon and Polegate and a private sector developer was poised to deliver a centre on one of the sites.

But that plan fell through due to rising costs and uncompetitive rental costs so now the council and the Sussex Integrated Care Board (ICB) are looking at how a council-led development could look – particularly as there is an urgent need for a new GP surgery/medical practice in the area.

A spokesperson for Wealden District Council added that the catchment area is currently served by two GP practices – both of which are undersized for the number of registered patients and face a range of challenges relating to modern standards for disability access, patient confidentiality and infection control.

‘The number of consulting and treatment rooms across both the GP practices is not sufficient to cope with the existing local demand and there is no capacity on either of the sites to extend’, the spokesperson added.

Health strategies have identified Polegate – along with Mayfield and Hailsham – by the ICB as one of the three priority areas for the delivery of new and improved primary care facilities in the district.

At a meeting of the council’s Cabinet Committee held in December 2024, a report stated that Wealden council is uniquely positioned to deliver these facilities in areas of identified need due to the potential allocation of public funding.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “There can be no doubt that the delivery of a brand-new medical facility is vital to ensuring that health infrastructure within Polegate and Willingdon is able to support the previous and continued population growth within the area.

“Local authorities are uniquely positioned to be able to support in the delivery of these improved facilities by potential additional public funding opportunities which may supplement the business case. This project will not only facilitate the delivery of a much needed and improved community medical centre, but also generate an ongoing revenue income for Wealden District Council to support the future delivery of other key community projects.

“The council and Sussex ICB are working together to identify the most suitable site for the delivery of a medical centre and ensure the viability of delivery, whilst continuing to engage with other healthcare partners and stakeholders to ensure that the facilities meet local growth and the healthcare needs of the residents.”

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said, “We are delighted to see this project moving forward. Developing modern, accessible healthcare facilities is vital to meeting the current and future needs of our communities. We are committed to working closely with local people, councils, and partners to ensure this new health centre is designed with the community’s needs at its heart.

“We encourage everyone to take part in the upcoming consultation and share their views to help shape services for the future.”