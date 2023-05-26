New Hospital Programme: Work to begin on new Eastbourne surgical hub next year

Work to build a new surgical hub in Eastbourne as part of the New Hospital Programme will begin next year, the Health and Social Care Secretary has said.

Steve Barclay MP made a statement to parliament on Thursday, May 25, on the New Hospital Programme and the commitment to deliver 40 new hospitals by 2030.

Eastbourne is in Cohort 4 of the programme.

Mr Barclay said: "Four hospitals in Cohort 4 remain on track for completion by 2030. These are: Milton Keynes Hospital, Kettering General Hospital, Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton, and Torbay Hospital.”

Eastbourne District General Hospital (Photo by Jon Rigby)

He added: “The remaining seven hospitals within this cohort will also proceed as part of the New Hospitals Programme. The work will start on these schemes over the next two years but they will be part of a rolling programme where not all work will be completed by 2030. This is a reflection of the disruption that two years of the Covid pandemic has caused as well as the pressure from construction inflation.

“Some work within Cohort 4 will start next year. This includes: a new surgical hub at Eastbourne – alongside the discharge lounge already under construction and we will discuss key worker accommodation on the site with the Trust, as part of engagement with the local Housing Association.”

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) added: “Under the national programme, a new hospital is defined as: A whole new hospital site on a new site or current NHS land (either a single service or consolidation of services on a new site); a major new clinical building on an existing site or a new wing of an existing hospital (provided it contains a whole clinical service, such as maternity or children’s services); [or] a major refurbishment and alternation of all but the building frame or main structure delivering a significant extension to useful life which includes major or visible changes to the external structure.”