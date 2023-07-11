A new hub has opened its doors in Crawley to treat women who require perinatal mental health services.

The centre on Station Road in Crawley has a welcoming mix of bright open spaces, clinical rooms, treatment rooms, space for groups and space for staff to work. Perinatal services in Sussex are run by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides specialist mental health, learning disability and neurodivergent services in southeast England.

The community-based perinatal service supports mothers who are experiencing, or who have previously experienced, severe mental health difficulties during pregnancy or up to a year after birth.

Support is provided to women and their families across East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

A clinic room at the new hub which has opened its doors in Crawley to treat women who require perinatal mental health services. Picture: NHS

Dr Jennifer Cooke, Clinical Lead for Perinatal Mental Health Services at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: "There's no doubt having this building will make such a difference allowing our patients a safe space to come. We're already well integrated into other health services in Crawley which will now begin to flourish and benefit our patients.

"Crawley has a really high number of asylum seekers and refugees and the team here have started doing some integrated working with them, and this will allow that work to continue, as well as helping families from other communities and cultures."

Services are already run in maternity units across the county and within the community.

The reception area at the new centre in Station Road in Crawley. It has a welcoming mix of bright open spaces, clinical rooms, treatment rooms, space for groups and space for staff to work. Picture: NHS