NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

New medical centre for Bexhill given green light at Rosewood Park development

Proposals for a new medical centre in Bexhill have been given the green light by Rother planners.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:35 BST

On Thursday (June 22), Rother District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved plans to build a three-storey medical centre at the Rosewood Park development in Brooklands Road.

The new facility is expected to be built on land opposite the Earlsfield Court care home and act as new premises for both Little Common Surgery and Old Town Surgery (although the latter is expected to continue a satellite presence from its existing building).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before making their decision, the committee heard how a GP surgery had already been approved in principle, as part of the original outline application for the larger Rosewood Park development.

Most Popular
Proposed layout of the new medical centre and industrial units (Credit: Rother planning portal)Proposed layout of the new medical centre and industrial units (Credit: Rother planning portal)
Proposed layout of the new medical centre and industrial units (Credit: Rother planning portal)

While recommended for approval, the proposals had attracted a small number of local objections. These objections were largely due to concerns about increasing traffic along Barnhorn Road.

Although some councillors said they shared these traffic concerns, they concluded that the benefits of the development would outweigh the downsides.

The new medical centre is expected to have a large car park, with around 85 car spaces plus cycle and motorbike parking, as well as electric car charging ports.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In granting planning permission, the committee also approved plans to build three light industrial buildings on the same site. In all these buildings are set to include nine individual units, with each offering between 195 sqm to 240 sqm of space suitable for “flexible business uses”.

For further details of the proposals, see application reference RR/2022/3018/P on the Rother District Council website.

Related topics:ProposalsBexhill