Proposals for a new medical centre in Bexhill have been given the green light by Rother planners.

On Thursday (June 22), Rother District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved plans to build a three-storey medical centre at the Rosewood Park development in Brooklands Road.

The new facility is expected to be built on land opposite the Earlsfield Court care home and act as new premises for both Little Common Surgery and Old Town Surgery (although the latter is expected to continue a satellite presence from its existing building).

Before making their decision, the committee heard how a GP surgery had already been approved in principle, as part of the original outline application for the larger Rosewood Park development.

Proposed layout of the new medical centre and industrial units (Credit: Rother planning portal)

While recommended for approval, the proposals had attracted a small number of local objections. These objections were largely due to concerns about increasing traffic along Barnhorn Road.

Although some councillors said they shared these traffic concerns, they concluded that the benefits of the development would outweigh the downsides.

The new medical centre is expected to have a large car park, with around 85 car spaces plus cycle and motorbike parking, as well as electric car charging ports.

In granting planning permission, the committee also approved plans to build three light industrial buildings on the same site. In all these buildings are set to include nine individual units, with each offering between 195 sqm to 240 sqm of space suitable for “flexible business uses”.