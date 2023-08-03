New midwifery-led antenatal classes launched for modern parents in Brighton

A new and unique midwifery-led antenatal service has been launched for pregnant people in Brighton.The Parents Class is the first provider to offer evidence-based antenatal classes for expectant parents from as early as 18 weeks pregnant, delivering evidence-led support, as they prepare for labour, birth and caring for their newborn.

The sessions are being held at WRAP, conveniently located in the heart of the city, within walking distance from Brighton’s train station and just minutes away from nearby parking.

The Parents Class General Manager Sammy Pettitt said: “The Parents Class offers midwifery-led, evidence-based education and support, designed to empower expectant parents to make informed decisions they feel confident with.

“We’re seeing more and more frequently that parents are looking to access support during pregnancy, in preparation for birth, and early parenthood that can give them more control over their birth experience and a more personalised approach to care At The Parents Class, we want to add something unique to expectant parents living in Brighton.

The Parents Class Clinical Director and award-winning midwife Cass McNamara

“We believe that expectant parents should be able to make their own decisions, depending on what is right for them, their body and their baby. Our courses have been created by experts and designed with modern-day parents in mind.”

The Parents Class antenatal classes are designed for those who are 18 weeks pregnant and onwards, with multiple options available, including the ‘Mid-Pregnancy Course’ (18 to 28 weeks) and the ‘Full Antenatal Course’ (30-38 weeks).

The sessions cover the topics like birth choices, pain relief options and infant feeding, as well as other subjects pregnant people might not have thought about, including upright birthing and saving stem cells from their baby’s umbilical cord, as well as optimal cord clamping.

The Parents Class Clinical Director and award-winning midwife Cass McNamara added: “Our classes provide non-biased education for expectant parents in Brighton, each with their own unique circumstances and needs.

“We know there’s no ‘one-rule-for-all’ when it comes to being pregnant and giving birth so we aim to be a consistent source of education that meets their needs, whatever those needs may be. Modern parents want practical information and education, shaped around evidence that they can trust.”

Sammy added: “Pregnancy can come with a lot of mixed emotions, including happiness and excitement, as well as concern and overwhelm.

“Our mission is to provide pregnant families with education in a space they will feel safe and comfortable in, whatever their needs. This provides not only an opportunity to learn but also to connect with other local parents to share their journey with.

“We are committed to investing a lot of time into choosing the location of our classes, to ensure all parents feel totally relaxed and comfortable. Better still, those attending can speak to our qualified midwives, all of who have current and first-hand experience supporting thousands of people through their pregnancies.

“When you’re about to become a parent, it’s hard to know where to start. Did you know having an upright birth was an option? Have you heard about banking your baby’s stem cells? Our in-person classes are run exclusively by midwives, offering essential, evidence-based advice and support on the usual topics, while taking care of those additional subjects that parents-to-be don’t always think about.”