New migraine care pathway transforming lives across Sussex

A specialist headache service at University Hospitals Sussex is currently supporting more than 800 patients affected by migraine and chronic headaches.

Thanks to a groundbreaking treatment pathway, people are now accessing specialist care more quickly, helping them regain control over their health and wellbeing.

The new approach ensures timely access to expert advice and personalised treatment options, reducing delays and improving patient outcomes.

Claire Fisher, Senior Specialist Headache Nurse at University Hospitals Sussex, said:

Lottie Mount, patient

“Across Sussex, GPs can receive focused training designed to strengthen clinical decision-making, broaden treatment options, and refer patients to specialist services without delay. As a result, patients are experiencing shorter waits and quicker access to expert care.

"This collaborative relationship between GPs and hospital clinicians marks a strong partnership, ensuring patients get the right help when they need it most.”

Claire continues: “The migraine pathway centralises key resources for GPs, allowing earlier prescribing of newer, preventative treatments and streamlining access to specialist care. This has been shown to have huge benefits for patients and improve outcomes to help prevent progression to further or chronic migraines. By rolling this out across Sussex it ensures equitable care, removing postcode-based disparities.”

One patient who has benefited from specialist migraine care at UHSussex is Lottie Mount a consultant paediatrician from Brighton. She has lived with debilitating chronic migraines for nearly 30 years.

Specialist headache nurses, University Hospitals Sussex

Lottie said: “Migraines have taken so much from me, physically, emotionally, and professionally. There have been days when the pain has made it impossible to do my job, having a profound effect on my daily life and those moments have been especially hard.”

Lottie became the first person in Sussex and one of the first in the UK to receive Eptinezumab, an infusion therapy for people with chronic migraines.

She adds: “Thanks to the incredible care from the team, I finally feel like myself again. Their kindness, expertise, and dedication didn’t just help manage my symptoms, they gave me my life back. They’re an exceptional team, and I’m beyond grateful.”

The new and innovative way of working has already received national recognition, with plans underway for neighbouring NHS organisations across the South East to adopt this model.

Specialist headache nurses at University Hospitals Sussex

It also reflects the ambitions of University Hospitals Sussex’s new strategy, which focuses on delivering clear, consistent care pathways, so that every patient receives the right treatment, in the right place, at the right time, tailored to their individual needs.