New Oncology Consultation Room opens at the Sussex Cancer Centre

The Sussex Cancer Fund is proud to announce the completion of a new oncology consultation room at the Sussex Cancer Centre, based at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, part of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

The project, which cost just over £15,000 and was fully funded by the Sussex Cancer Fund, has transformed a previously unused corridor – left redundant following the construction of the new Louisa Martindale Building – into a bright, modern consultation room. This newly repurposed space is now open and welcoming patients.

The development will allow for an estimated 2,000 additional consultation appointments each year, helping to reduce waiting times and improve access to timely cancer care. It also makes excellent use of previously inaccessible space, further supporting the centre’s commitment to patient-centred care.

Leigh Harvey, Radiotherapy Services Manager at the Sussex Cancer Centre, said:

New Oncology Consultation Room

“We’re delighted to see this unused area transformed into such a valuable clinical space. It’s already helping us to see more patients and provide them with the right care at the right time, in a comfortable and private environment. We’re so grateful to the Sussex Cancer Fund for making this happen.”

During the short construction period, contractors were fully briefed to minimise disruption to ongoing hospital activities. Measures such as the installation of a dust curtain were put in place to reduce noise and mess, helping to ensure a smooth process for patients and staff alike.

David Witham, Fund Manager at the Sussex Cancer Fund, commented:

“This is exactly the type of project we’re here to support – practical, impactful and patient-focused. By reclaiming this dead-end space, we’ve created a facility that will benefit thousands of people each year. We’re incredibly thankful to our supporters whose generosity allows us to fund projects like this and make a real difference.”

The new consultation room is now fully operational and in use, providing a high-quality environment for patients as part of the Sussex Cancer Centre’s ongoing work to deliver outstanding care.