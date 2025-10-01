New programme set to improve health and employment outcomes in Sussex

A new programme is being launched in Sussex to help people with health related barriers to employment stay in work or return to work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WorkWell, delivered by NHS Sussex in partnership with Health Innovation Kent Surrey Sussex, is part of the Government’s Get Britain Working plans and also supports the 10 Year Health Plan. The programme reflects national ambitions to shift care from hospitals to communities, strengthen prevention, and join up health and employment services.

WorkWell focuses on musculoskeletal and mental health conditions, two of the most common causes of long term sickness and unemployment. By promoting early intervention and closer integration of health, care and employment support, the programme aims to reduce health inequalities and provide tailored help at a neighbourhood level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To prepare for its introduction, a detailed review was carried out across Hastings, East Brighton and Crawley. These sites were selected because of higher indicators of health related unemployment and need. More than 80 interviews were completed with people with lived experience, staff from statutory and community groups offering employment support, and those working in health and care.

NHS logo

The review revealed challenges including long waiting times, digital exclusion, fragmented referral pathways, lack of cultural nuance, and variable employer support. It also highlighted the need for greater clarity among primary care staff about local employment support offers. Alongside these challenges, the review identified strong local services that could be linked together more effectively. The report recommended more coordinated, person centred care models at neighbourhood level, including embedding the fit note process into referral pathways so that people struggling at work because of poor health can be supported sooner.

Rebecca Sharp, Associate Director at Health Innovation KSS, said:

“With thanks to all participants who generously shared their time and insights, we identified key recommendations to support the mobilisation of WorkWell in Sussex. These include embedding services in trusted community settings and leveraging VCSE networks to build engagement, alongside integrating the Fit Note process into referral pathways. We look forward to seeing the impact of the WorkWell initiatives in East Brighton, Crawley, and Hastings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David Fox, Clinical Director, Hastings and St Leonards Primary Care Network, said:

“We know how important it is for people’s health and wellbeing to be in work. General practice has an important role to play but needs to work better as part of the wider employment and skills agenda in East Sussex. We are looking forward to enhancing our work with local partners through the WorkWell programme to support more people to stay in work or get the care and support they need to get back to work.”

Dr Vandana Verma, Clinical Director, Deans and Central Brighton PCN, said:

“We know that being in good, meaningful work has benefits that go far beyond the economic. It supports mental and physical wellbeing, restores confidence, and fosters a sense of belonging. In East Brighton, where residents face high levels of deprivation and poorer health outcomes, many people live with complex health conditions such as mental health or musculoskeletal issues, often made worse by digital exclusion, insecure work, and disjointed support systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The WorkWell pilot gives us a vital opportunity to change that. Its aim is to test new, joined up ways of supporting people with health related barriers to either stay in work or move closer to employment. By strengthening integration between primary care, community services, and employment support, and addressing system level issues like fragmented referrals, we aim to create preventative, person centred pathways. This is about empowering individuals to shift mindsets, build confidence, and take meaningful steps toward healthier, more secure futures in a community that has too often been underserved.”

Lola Banjoko, Deputy Chief Integration & Primary Care Officer and Director of Joint Commissioning at NHS Sussex, said:

“WorkWell will help people in Sussex overcome health barriers to employment by joining up health, care and community support. By focusing on prevention and person-centred care, we aim to reduce inequalities and improve both health and employment outcomes.”

Jacqueline Thatcher, Health Inequalities and Partnerships Officer, Crawley Borough Council, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Crawley Local Community Network are delighted to have the opportunity to be involved in WorkWell. Work is more than just economically important and we know that the longer someone has been out of work, the harder it is for them to return. The Deep Dive Report has given us a clear direction to shape a project for individuals with MSK issues who experience health inequalities and multiple barriers to returning to work. We are building on the excellent work already taking place by growing connections between professionals, ensuring there is a seamless pathway of support.”

Kaye Duerdoth, Deputy Chief Executive, Trust for Developing Communities, added:

“In East Brighton, we are taking a community centred and practice led approach, building on our cross sector collaboration around health and care. We know mental health is a community priority and we are keen to support the needs of both younger and older people experiencing mental health and MSK issues.”

The next steps will see WorkWell mobilised in Hastings, Crawley and East Brighton, with pilots evaluated before potential roll out across other neighbourhoods in Sussex.