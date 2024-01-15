New provider named for Brighton & Hove City Council’s weight management service

Healthy lifestyle provider Thrive Tribe have been selected as the new provider of Brighton & Hove City Council’s tier 2 weight management service, thanks to its proven track record to successfully bring about long-term behaviour change.

For the next three years Thrive Tribe will support Brighton & Hove residents to lose weight for free with their flexible range of healthy lifestyle programmes. Residents can get the help they need through face-to-face groups, which enable participants to experience friendship, support and accountability in a weight loss group; the 12-week digital gloji programme, on which 87% of users lose weight; support for children and families, including free active kids’ sessions plus healthy lifestyle support to help children lose weight and whole families move more and eat better, as well as access to adult weight loss programmes from Slimming World or MAN v FAT.

“We’re thrilled to be launching a new weight management service in partnership with Brighton & Hove Council. Nearly two thirds of the residents of Brighton & Hove are above a healthy weight, causing a wide range of preventable health issues,” explains Tim Roberts, Managing Director of Thrive Tribe

“We’ll introduce a range of programmes across the city, using behaviour change techniques to help people make sustainable, long-term improvements to their health. We’re particularly excited about the introduction of a range of pilot, sports-based interventions. We have pioneered sports-based weight loss through our MAN v FAT Football programme, which operates across the UK, we will now test the application of this concept to other sports.”

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Thrive Tribe as our new weight management services provider for Brighton & Hove. Thrive Tribe have already been supporting residents in our neighbouring counties to achieve a healthier weight, and we look forward to local people now benefiting from their successful approach.”

The Brighton & Hove service is the latest addition to Thrive Tribe’s growing range of public health provision, which delivers healthy lifestyle services across the UK, helping thousands of people each year to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.