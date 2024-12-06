New service helping diagnose lung cancer quicker launches at St Richard’s

A new service helping the diagnosis and staging of lung cancer is now being offered at St Richard’s Hospital, reducing waiting times and enhancing patient experience.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) is an advanced procedure that uses a flexible tube with an ultrasound tool to examine the lungs and lymph nodes in the chest.

This technique helps diagnose and determine the stage of lung cancer more quickly, as well as diagnosing other airway conditions, including inflammation and infections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compared to other investigations, such as a lung biopsy, this specialist investigation is safer and less invasive, making it vital in determining appropriate treatment options for patients with cancer.

Respiratory team at St Richard's Hospital.

Dr David Lodge, Consultant Respiratory Physician said: “An EBUS service at St Richard’s means patients with suspected lung cancer can have their investigations more quickly, and without having to travel further to another hospital. This will help us reduce the number of invasive procedures, diagnose lung cancer faster and start patients on treatment sooner.”

With this new setup at St Richard’s, patients can benefit from a more local service, which not only enhances convenience but also increases overall capacity. This will help reduce waiting times and ensure patients receive timely treatment.

Since November, several patients have successfully undergone the new procedure, marking a significant step forward in improving patient outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Lodge expressed: “We are extremely proud to have set up this service and to offer EBUS to patients with suspected lung cancer in West Sussex. This achievement is the result of more than two years of dedicated effort and its launch reflects a true collaboration across teams and with our colleagues in Brighton whose invaluable support during the first procedures we greatly appreciate.

“This accomplishment reflects our commitment to improving cancer services for our local communities.”

The EBUS service will continue to develop over the coming months, enabling even more patients to benefit from this crucial diagnostic test more locally.

This specialist service is also being provided at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.