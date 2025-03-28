New solar panel funding awarded saving more than £360,000 a year and supporting investment into frontline care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announced a package of £100 million from Great British Energy for the NHS to install solar power and battery storage solutions to help drive down energy bills, offering better value for the taxpayer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this groundbreaking new funding University Hospitals Sussex has been awarded £2.59 million to install solar panels at St Richard’s, Princess Royal and Southlands hospitals.

Investing in renewable energy generation will deliver reductions in energy costs that can be redirected into front line care. These new solar panel installation projects are expected to deliver savings of around £8.6 million a year, and up to £260 million over the panel’s lifetime across the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Reid, Chief Finance Officer for University Hospitals Sussex, said: “We are thrilled to receive this substantial funding for solar panel installations. This investment not only supports our commitment to sustainability but also delivers significant cost savings. By reducing our energy expenses by over £360,000 annually, we can redirect these funds into frontline care, enhancing the quality of services we provide to our patients. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to both environmental responsibility and exceptional patient care.”

Solar panels

Chief Sustainability Officer at NHS England, Chris Gormley said: “Thanks to the dedication of teams nationwide, the NHS has already implemented hundreds of projects that enhance energy efficiency and drive significant cost savings. This groundbreaking new investment, across 78 NHS Trusts on around 200 sites, will expand solar power generation within the NHS by over 300%, slashing energy costs by hundreds of millions of pounds. These vital savings can be reinvested directly into frontline care, ensuring the NHS continues to deliver for our patients and communities.”