New 'state-of-the-art' community diagnostic centre in Shoreham opens
The centre at Southland’s Hospital, Shoreham, is a purpose-built facility located away from the ‘bustling’ acute hospital setting, providing easy access to diagnostic pathways.
It brings static CT and MRI scanners to the hospital for the first time, alongside three x-ray rooms, all in one dedicated space.
With the capacity to serve 45,000 patients annually, the centre promises a ‘significantly-improved’ patient experience, according to the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.
Siobhan Murray, managing director of unscheduled care for the trust, said: “The centre provides a dedicated out-patient facility for our service-users to access diagnostic services, with state-of-the-art new equipment.
“The design focussed on providing the optimal privacy and dignity to our patients, with dedicated facilities and preparation areas in addition to the clinical rooms."
Dinesh Sinha, chief medical officer for NHS Sussex, added: "Speeding up diagnosis is a key part of our joint plan to improve health and care for people who live across Sussex.
“We expect our new diagnostic centres to provide more access for patients who need a test to support a decision for the care they need and ultimately to improve outcomes for all our communities.”
The development of the diagnostic centre, and the equipment within it, is funded by NHSE through the national CDC programme.
With phase one now operational, work will start on phase two, which will see the expansion of the site to include ultrasound, gynaecological investigations, lung function, and echo services.