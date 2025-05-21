New study reveals unexpected rise in early-onset kidney cancer in England

A new study led by Professor Anjum Memon, Chair in Epidemiology and Public Health Medicine at Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS), has revealed that there has been a substantial and concerning rise in the incidence of kidney cancer among younger adults in England over the last four decades.

Published in British Journal of Cancer Reports, the study analysed data from more than 206,000 cases of kidney cancer diagnosed between 1985 and 2020 using the National Cancer Registration Dataset.

The findings show a 157% increase in incidence among males under 50, and a 133% increase among females in the same age group, a trend that starkly contrasts with the relatively modest rise in older (50+) age group.

While kidney cancer has historically been most common in adults over 50, the study’s results highlight a steady and unexplained rise in early-onset cases, prompting questions about the contributing causes. The research team suggests several potential drivers, including rising obesity rates, dietary and environmental changes, and increased use of imaging technology, which may lead to more incidental diagnoses. However, they emphasise that these factors alone may not fully explain this upward trend.

It is estimated that 34% of kidney cancer cases in England are attributable to preventable lifestyle and environmental risk factors.

Professor Anjum Memon, Chair in Epidemiology and Public Health Medicine at Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) and study lead, commented: “While obesity and improved detection methods may partly explain the increase, the scale and pace of the rise in younger adults suggests that other underlying factors may be at play. Understanding these causes is essential for prevention, early detection, and reducing the future burden of this disease.”

This is the first population-based study in England to examine long-term trends in early-onset kidney cancer, providing crucial insights for healthcare professionals, policymakers and researchers alike.

Read the full study here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s44276-025-00149-y