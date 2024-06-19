New Sussex Surgical Centre at Eastbourne hospital passes major milestone

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 19th Jun 2024, 13:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Sussex Surgical Centre, the new surgical facility currently under construction at Eastbourne DGH, recently passed a major milestone with the completion of the frame of the building.

To celebrate the occasion, trust staff and our construction partners held a ‘topping out’ ceremony, with Emma Smyth, the trust’s Head of Major Projects who is overseeing the delivery of the centre, pouring a final section of concrete to mark the occasion.

The building of the new Surgical Centre has made rapid progress since construction began in August last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sussex Surgical Centre is on course to open in Spring 2025, providing four new operating theatres to deliver elective surgical care along with admission, discharge and recovery space.

The Sussex Surgical Centre, the new surgical facility currently under construction at Eastbourne DGH, recently passed a major milestone with the completion of the frame of the building. Picture: Jon RigbyThe Sussex Surgical Centre, the new surgical facility currently under construction at Eastbourne DGH, recently passed a major milestone with the completion of the frame of the building. Picture: Jon Rigby
The Sussex Surgical Centre, the new surgical facility currently under construction at Eastbourne DGH, recently passed a major milestone with the completion of the frame of the building. Picture: Jon Rigby

The new unit will undertake procedures for ten hours per day, initially for five days per week before moving to six. The centre will significantly increase the amount of elective surgical work undertaken in Sussex.

Jo Dale, who chairs the project board for the centre, said: “It’s a testament to all of the hard work from our staff and our construction partners that we have hit this milestone on schedule while not compromising on the quality of the build.”

Phil Day, the project manager from our construction partners IHP, said: “We are proud to celebrate the completion of the concrete frame to the Sussex Surgical Centre with a traditional topping out ceremony. Notwithstanding the Trust’s drive, positivity and leadership, this achievement could not have gained without the tireless efforts of our contractors and the IHP team who have delivered within a challenging operational environment and during a period which has encountered a significant amount of rainfall.”

Related topics:Eastbourne DGH

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.