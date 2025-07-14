New wellbeing activities for sick children in The Royal Alex

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity are launching a new monthly wellbeing activity pack for children spending time in The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital as part of their Wellbeing Service.

Working in conjunction with Hannah Peckham, local children’s author and trained counsellor, the local children’s hospital charity’s Wellbeing Service have created the first in a series of Wellbeing Activity packs, specially aimed at children and their parents or carers spending long periods of time in the hospital.

Spending time in hospital at any age can be really boring, especially if you’re stuck in one room or unable to get out of bed. But this is even harder for children who are missing out on playing with friends, having fun or going to school.

And along with the boredom it can have a really negative impact on their mental health and wellbeing, causing feelings of anxiety or depression, which can make their physical condition feel even worse. And with mental health issues in young people on the rise, anything that can be done to help bring some fun into hospital is really important.

The packs will each feature a different craft activity linked to a particular wellbeing issue, along with things to do, information and links to support positive mental health.

The first pack gives children everything they need to make a beautiful stained-glass butterfly to hang in the window of their hospital room. The activity centres around understanding and embracing how different we all are and why it’s so important to be kind to ourselves and others.

There are links to mindful meditation exercises and helpful tips around managing your feelings. All of this aims to help children and their families to manage how they’re feeling whilst spending time in hospital.

Alice Pashley from The Play Team at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, says that the packs will be a valuable resource for their work throughout the wards. She added, “We’ve already given out quite a few of these packs, including in the Emergency Department, and everyone is really enjoying them. It’s really nice to have all the activity in one pack with everything you need, it makes it really easy for everyone.”

The Rockinghorse Wellbeing service, funded by the Cullum Family Trust, was set up by the charity to provide additional resources and support for children and families spending time at the hospital.

The service recognises that going through a painful medical procedure, spending a long time in hospital, or learning how to manage the impact of a long-term health diagnosis can be difficult for a child or young person, not just on their physical health but also their mental health and wellbeing.

Which is why supporting a patient’s wellbeing is an incredibly important part of healthcare and actively impacts on the health outcomes of children and young people. The service will run workshops and activities like this in the hospital alongside activities in the community like sea swimming and yoga, and support for parents, carers and NHS staff.

Wellbeing Manager at Rockinghorse Jess Linton said, “We know that having a length of time in hospital can be a traumatic experience for children and young people, and that living with a long-term illness affects emotional health, independence, social connections and self-esteem.

“We wanted to trial offering small creative interventions through these wellbeing packs, that could alleviate some of the stress that children, young people and their parents or caregivers are experiencing.

“Hannah has created some lovely themes and activities, and we have worked with her to include things that encourage families to have some time together whilst learning ways to manage the range of emotions that they may be feeling.”

Hannah really understands how important activities like this can be, having spent long periods of time in The Alex with her son Bodhi while he receives treatment for Leukaemia. She said, “As a mother and a counsellor, I have found myself in a unique position, with direct experience of spending long periods in hospital. I have seen the impact it can have on children and experienced the effect it can have on primary carers.

“As a parent trying to help a child through a difficult diagnosis, while also keeping them entertained and distracted from the hospital routine, all on little or no sleep. I realised that having activities to guide you through, without having to create them yourself, can open up conversations and promote connection. This could be a vital resource for parents to call on in the most difficult of times.”

To find out more about this project and the many more that Rockinghorse fund and deliver throughout Sussex, just visit their website at www.rockinghorse.org.uk or call the charity on 01273 330044.