Councillors at representatives or partner groups at the new Worthing health centre

Construction of the Worthing Integrated Care Centre is going well, with the building having reached its highest point and external work getting underway.

Funded by the council, the Stoke Abbott Road centre will provide GP, mental health, community and dentistry services under one roof, as well as providing a pharmacy and additional services for families and young children.

Beccy Cooper, the leader of Worthing Borough Council, was recently joined by other councillors and representatives of the partners involved in the project to see how the site is developing.

Council leader Beccy Cooper gives a speech at the Worthing Integrated Care Centre site

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Cooper said: “The Worthing Integrated Care Centre will bring together much-needed health services for our communities.

"I am keen to work in partnership with our NHS to make sure that we are providing the right environment and the right care to keep all members of our Worthing community well and healthy.”

The new facility is being built on the site of the council’s former car park in Stoke Abbott Road, and will see Worthing Medical Group, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust services move into the centre.

A new multi-storey car park with electric vehicle charging points and cycle parking will also be constructed adjacent to the health centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Worthing Integrated Care Centre is taking shape

Richard Watts, area director at construction group Galliford Try, said: “We’re delighted to be working on this flagship project, creating a community health hub that will benefit the people of Worthing and the surrounding area for so many years to come.”

When complete, the WICC will boast some of the highest environmental standards, with an air source heat pump that will provide the majority of heating, as well as photovoltaic solar panels.

Work to prepare the site started in October, 2021, with building work getting underway in February after by a ceremony attend by MPs, councillors and NHS partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is expected to be completed next year.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​