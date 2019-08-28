Newhaven care home rated ‘good’ in all five key areas

A Newhaven care home has been praised for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Southdown Housing Association in Avis Road on August 1, and August 5, and gave the care home an overall ‘good’ rating’.

The CQC report, which has since been published said the care home, which provides personal care for up to six adults with complex support needs, was a safe and well managed service.

It said: “Observations of care and feedback from relatives confirmed that people were safe living at the service and safeguarding procedures were in place to protect them.

“Staff were recruited safely, and enough staff were on duty to provide safe care.

“Staff had the skills they needed to support people effectively.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

