NHS calling on parents and carers in Sussex to get proactive about childhood asthma this winter

NHS Sussex is urging parents, carers, teachers, and healthcare professionals to take proactive steps in managing childhood asthma this January.

Serious breathing problems lead to more emergency admissions to hospital in England than any other medical condition, with almost 90,000 children admitted with breathing issues last winter.

GP surgeries and hospitals in Sussex are currently seeing an increase in visits relating to respiratory conditions. With one in 11 children and young people affected by the condition – asthma remains a leading cause of emergency hospital admissions.

Do you know what to do if your child has asthma?

Cold weather is a common trigger for asthma, and young people can find themselves shorter of breath and coughing more than usual. However, with the right support, children can live symptom-free and maintain active, healthy lives.

Ensuring children with asthma receive the right care and support to proactively manage their condition means they can avoid missing out on physical activities, play, or school due to their symptoms – which is even more important during the cold weather snap we are experiencing.The NHS encourages parents and carers to create personalised asthma action plans for their children. Many children admitted to hospital with asthma have experienced an attack within the past year, but only a small number have an action plan in place. These plans offer structured guidance on managing symptoms and reducing the risk of future attacks.

Additionally, children must be taught how to use their inhalers correctly. Poor inhaler technique can prevent them from getting the full benefit of their medication, and many children have not received proper instruction.

Regular asthma reviews are also essential to managing the condition effectively. An annual check-up, along with a review after any asthma attack, can help identify triggers, assess the effectiveness of treatment, and make necessary adjustments.

Furthermore, NHS Sussex encourages consideration of the impact of air quality, both indoors and outdoors, as air pollution and cold air can exacerbate asthma symptoms.

To support asthma care across the region, NHS Sussex has introduced several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children with asthma.

The Asthma Smart Kids Club (watch our short film) is an educational programme designed to engage children with poorly controlled asthma through interactive activities, videos, and accessible information. This programme particularly benefits children who have been recently admitted to hospital or those from non-English-speaking backgrounds, helping them understand their condition in a non-clinical setting.

Another local initiative, Sussex Asthma Friendly Schools, helps schools better manage asthma care for students. By implementing small changes—such as recognising asthma triggers and assisting with inhaler use—schools can play a crucial role in improving asthma management for children.

Additionally, the Sussex Asthma Network brings together healthcare professionals, educators, and community members to develop strategies that improve asthma care for children across the region. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that children receive the best possible support in managing their condition.

Dr Patience Okorie, NHS Sussex Clinical Director for children and maternity services, said, "During the colder winter months, we see an increase in children presenting at GP practices and A&E departments with asthma-related symptoms. With the right support, children can proactively and easily manage their asthma effectively and avoid emergency hospital visits.

"Across Sussex, hospitals and GP Practices are currently seeing a huge rise in need for our services and this inevitably leads to longer waits than we would like for patients to be seen and admitted.

"We encourage everyone to take proactive steps to ensure children have the right proactive care in place to prevent any breathing issues from worsening."