NHS calls for people in Crawley to talk about health services

‘Let’s Talk Crawley’ aims to encourage people to have their say on how health services are currently working in the town and how they can be further improved.

Running for five weeks, the NHS wants to hear about what is good about local health and care services, where people may have challenges getting the help they need, and how services can be developed to make sure everyone is able to receive high quality healthcare.

Over time the population of Crawley has grown and changed, and it is now one of the most culturally diverse communities in West Sussex.

It is important to the NHS that health services meet the needs of our communities – both now and for the future.

People can have their say:

- Online – visit Let's Talk Crawley | Sussex Health and Care Partnership Your Say (engagementhq.com) to have your say;

- Have a direct conversation with us – we are happy to speak to people directly, if you would like to share your thoughts in this way, please contact [email protected] and the team will be able to arrange this for you;

- Join a virtual workshop where groups can feedback together – to find out more about these or to ask for one for your community, please contact the team sxccg.PublicInvo[email protected]A spokesperson from West Sussex CCG, said: "It is only by hearing from local people and working with the teams running current services that we can understand how health and care services are working now and where further improvements may be needed.

“All our health care services need to be accessible for everyone and gaining a clearer understanding of what barriers people have faced, or are facing, as well as what is working well, will help us make the right plans to ensure our services are fit for the future.

“I would urge everyone in and around Crawley to join in the conversation with us and help to make sure we have the right services to support people in and around Crawley now and for the future.”

