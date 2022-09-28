NHS cardiac rehab team in Worthing and Shoreham heads to the hills to hike 13 miles for West Sussex heart charity

The University Hospitals Sussex cardiac rehab team from Worthing Hospital and Southlands Hospital will be completing the 13-mile hike, equivalent to a half marathon, on Saturday, October 1, to raise money for Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex.

Led by Hayley Fairclough, the team includes team lead and physiotherapist Tracey Molina, cardiac rehab specialist nurse Kirsty Fletcher, cardiac rehab physiotherapists Annie Ray and Sandra Dooley, physiotherapy technical instructors Ruth Nicol, Nicky Bean and Diana Rogers, and secretary Jackie Bambro.

Diana said: "The undulating route starts and finishes at Lancing Ring and will take us to Chanctonbury and Cissbury Rings too – The Walk of The Rings.

The Worthing and Southlands NHS cardiac rehab team is raising money to support the work of Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex

"Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex is a registered charitable trust providing ongoing support for cardiac patients and their carers. CRSWS further support the NHS Cardiac Rehabilitation Service by providing new resources and equipment to help improve treatment options for patients, in addition to funding specialist training courses to ensure up-to-date, evidence-based practice, optimising patient care.

"They also promote exercise classes in the community run by cardiac-trained instructors and have supplied Littlehampton Health Centre with an AED (Automated External Defibrillator). CRSWS are a small local charity and they are keen to continue their excellent, potentially lifesaving work but need to raise funds in order to be able to do so."