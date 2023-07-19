An inquiry told the government last week that NHS dentistry is facing a ‘crisis of access’ and recommended urgent reform.

A recent House of Commons Committee report (Ninth Report of Session 2022–23) published on Friday, July 14, said that the inquiry has heard stories of people in pain and distress because they are unable to see an NHS dentist.

The report came after a Sussex dentist warned of a ‘ticking time bomb’ in December when the Health and Social Care Committee found that 90 per cent of UK practices are not accepting new adult NHS patients.

Sussex World readers have started to share their stories:

One reader said she had a dentist practice but had an appointment cancelled almost a year ago.

She said: “I’ve rung and keep being told they have no NHS dentist but will let me know if things change.”

She said she had heard nothing but said there were notices up saying that the practice is still accepting private patients. She said: “It's ridiculous and is detrimental to people relying on the NHS. I wonder how many of the private dentists got where they are on our NHS and are now refusing to treat people who have paid throughout their working life for that privilege.”

Another reader said she had been an NHS patient in Haywards Heath but could no longer get dental care at her regular practice.

She said: “I trust my Dentist and want to stay with him but I have just retired aged 71 can’t afford private care. I have tried numerous dentists in this area on and off over the past six months. None are taking new NHS patients! I know many others seeking NHS dentists in this area all saying it is proving impossible.”