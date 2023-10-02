NHS in South East expect significant disruptions to services as next round of strikes begin

Significant disruptions to NHS services in the South East are expected this week as consultants and junior doctors will jointly stage industrial action for a period of 72 hours.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British Medical Association and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association have announced that consultants and junior doctors will strike from 7am today (2/10) until 7am on Thursday October 5.

During this period, both junior doctors and consultants will deliver ‘Christmas Day’ levels of staffing only, meaning that, while emergency care will be provided for those in need, routine hospital services will be severely affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These latest rounds of strikes come only days after a set of strike action at the end of September, which saw consultants and junior doctors striking together for the first time.

Significant disruptions to NHS services in the South East are expected this week as consultants and junior doctors will jointly stage industrial action for a period of 72 hours. Picture: NHS Sussex

NHS South East Medical Director, Vaughan Lewis, said “Thank you your continued patience during the ongoing industrial action.

“Please continue to follow to our advice about using NHS services during the strikes to make sure care is available for those most in need.

“Please use NHS 111 online, contact your GP surgery or visit your pharmacist as a first instance for medical support unless it is a life-threatening situation, when you should call 999 as usual.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last period of joint action resulted in nearly 10,000 staff striking across NHS organisations across the South East from Tuesday September 19 to Saturday September 23. During the same period, there were also more than 15,000 patient appointments rescheduled.

In line with the strike action taking place over the coming days, people are being encouraged to use NHS services responsibly to help the NHS during what will be a challenging time.

In addition, the Society of Radiographers has announced that radiographers will strike for 24 hours from 8am on Tuesday 3 October to 8 am Wednesday October 4.

In the South East, this will affect a few Trusts only:

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust

Solent NHS Trust

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust