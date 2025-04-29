NHS in Sussex highlights new ways to access your GP practice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People across Sussex are continuing to benefit from improvements in how they access their GP practice, with more choice, flexibility, and support now available to meet patients’ needs.

The way in which people can access general Practice appointments have been changing since the pandemic.

Further improving access to primary care has been a key priority for the NHS in Sussex, and GP practices have been taking steps to make a positive difference, listening to patients and developing new ways of working to support everyone to receive the care they need.

The ways that people can contact their GP practice has been a key focus. Better telephone systems and the ability to request appointments online or through the NHS App are making it easier for patients to get the help they need.

More ways than ever to access GP services

94% of GP practices in Sussex (146 out of 156) have now upgraded to high-quality cloud-based telephony systems. This means most patients benefit from improved phone access, including call-back options, call queuing (so calls are held rather than cut off), and better call data reporting to help practices manage demand. These systems allow teams to handle multiple calls at once, helping to reduce wait times and ease the traditional ‘8am rush’ for appointments.

In March, over 4,800 appointments in Sussex were booked via the NHS App, which also allows patients to order repeat prescriptions, view test results, and securely manage aspects of their care at any time. While usage continues to grow, there is still room for more people to benefit. Currently, 63.9% of people in Sussex are registered with the NHS App, placing the area 6th nationally.

Triage processes and systems have also been improved, so that requests for appointments and support can be clinically managed, and appointments prioritised for those who need urgent help and care. Reception teams play an important role in this, taking the right information, to ensure patients are directed to the most appropriate healthcare professional within the practice team. GP receptionists are highly trained care navigators and are there to ensure you get help as quickly as possible. Patients may be asked to briefly explain their health concern so they can be directed to the right person, the first time.

More than half of all appointments across Sussex in March were delivered by healthcare professionals other than a GP, including physiotherapists, mental health practitioners and clinical pharmacists, reflecting the growing number of roles within general practice teams working together to meet a wide range of patient needs.

Many services can now also be accessed through self-referral, without the need to see a GP first.

NHS Talking Therapies offer free support for common mental health concerns such as anxiety and depression, and are available in person, by phone, video or as online courses. Social prescribing services connect people with non-medical support such as local activities, social groups and practical advice, helping improve wellbeing and reduce isolation. Musculoskeletal (MSK) self-referral services are also available for issues involving bones, muscles, joints, nerves, or persistent pain. People can refer themselves for physiotherapy, pelvic health, rheumatology or pain management services, typically if symptoms have lasted longer than six weeks.

Once people have contacted their GP practice, they can then also access care in a range of ways. Face to face appointments are still the main way people see a member of their practice team but people can also receive telephone, video, and online consultations.

In March 2025, nearly one million appointments (990,820) were delivered across Sussex, with more than 438,000 of those provided on the same-day the patient contacted their practice.

Of these, 60% were face-to-face (590,803), 26% were by phone (259,243), 10% took place via video or online platforms (100,978), and 1% were home visits (9,982). The mode of delivery was not recorded for around 3% of appointments (30,000).

Dr Andy Hodson, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex and a Sussex GP, said:

“There are now more ways than ever to access your GP practice and receive the help and support you need.

“Practices across Sussex are working hard to ensure people can access the help they need quickly.

“Patients are encouraged to visit their GP surgery’s website or speak to their practice team to find out more about the different ways to access support. More information is also available on the NHS Sussex website.”