NHS launches Spring Covid-19 booster campaign

By Alastair Fairley
Contributor
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 08:52 BST
The NHS is promoting local uptake of the Spring Covid-19 booster campaign in Hastings.

Anyone over the age of 75, has a weakened immune system or resides in a care home for older adults is eligible – and posters will be appearing all over town this month to encourage as many of them as possible to take up their offer of a vaccine.

The NHS recommends you get a vaccine 6 months after your last dose but there must be a gap of 3 months since your last one. You can get a spring Covid-19 vaccination regardless of your previous vaccination history.

Booking is simple: you can either book online at www.nhs.uk/bookcovid or use the NHS app. Currently, five sites in Hastings are also offering walk-in vaccinations including pharmacies at Station Plaza, Clarity Pharmacy in Kings Rd. St.Leonards, Wellcare Pharmacy in Malvern Way, Laycock Chemists in Ore Village and Hollington Pharmacy in Batlle Road, Hollington.

Go to www.nhs.uk/bookcovid to book online

Anyone without the NHS app or struggling to book online can also get help by visiting Hastings Heart's Community Info Hub in Hastings Town Hall, opposite Priory Meadow shopping centre. The Hub’s open from Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm. No appointment necessary.

For further information visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/

