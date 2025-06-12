NHS Sussex and partners shortlisted for two national patient safety awards

NHS Sussex has been named a finalist in two categories at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards 2025, which celebrate outstanding work to improve patient safety and care across the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT), NHS Sussex has been shortlisted in the ‘Community Care Initiative of the Year’ category for an innovative project that helps spot and treat high blood pressure during routine diabetes eye screening appointments.

As part of the project, people are offered a blood pressure check when they attend their regular diabetes eye screening. If raised blood pressure is found, they are offered support and advice, and in some cases home blood pressure monitoring, to help manage the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High blood pressure is one of the leading preventable causes of heart disease and stroke. It is especially important to detect in people with type 2 diabetes, as it increases their risk of serious illness. This project helps identify issues earlier and supports people to stay healthier for longer.

HSJ Patient Safety Awards 2025

Dr Suneeta Kochhar, Clinical Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention and Clinical Director at NHS Sussex, who led the project, said:

This work demonstrates how integrating care and making the most of routine appointments can lead to earlier diagnosis and better treatment of raised blood pressure or hypertension. NHS Sussex is proud to work with ESHT and other partners to improve cardiovascular disease outcomes for people across the region. The study was very well-received by patients who valued the opportunity to have a blood pressure check and discussion about lifestyle advice. Our pathway aligns with the principles of personalised care including shared decision-making and supported self-management.

Across Sussex, around 293,000 people are on hypertension registers and the numbers continue to grow. In the most deprived communities, cardiovascular disease is the biggest cause of early death. Detecting and managing high blood pressure is one of the best ways to reduce that risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Sussex has also been shortlisted for a second award, in recognition of work by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Primary Care Simulation Faculty.

Their project, Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Emergency Preparedness in General Practices, has been named a finalist in two categories: the ‘Urgent and Emergency Care Safety Initiative of the Year’ and the ‘Patient Safety Education and Training’ awards.

This work uses realistic team-based training in GP practices to help staff prepare for emergencies, such as when a patient suddenly becomes very unwell. The approach builds confidence, strengthens teamwork, and improves safety for patients.

Winners will be announced at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards ceremony on 20 March 2025 at Evolution London.